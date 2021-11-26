Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 46.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

Shares of SQ opened at $215.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.54, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.36 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

