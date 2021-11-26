Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 167.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 38,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,554. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

