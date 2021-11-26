stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00064297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00079964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.37 or 0.07529018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.10 or 1.00119732 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00022030 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

