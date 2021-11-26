Stifel Nicolaus Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $169.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.07.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,450,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.