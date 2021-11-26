Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.81. The stock had a trading volume of 158,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

