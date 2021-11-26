Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,694 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 250.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.88. The company had a trading volume of 154,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,635. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

