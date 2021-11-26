Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

