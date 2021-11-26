Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

