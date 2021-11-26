Stryker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,612 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 1,130 put options.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.76. 54,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.83. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

