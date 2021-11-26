Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,682 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

