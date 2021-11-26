Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 181.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. 51,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

