Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.98. 294,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

