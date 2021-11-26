Sun (New) (SUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $252.30 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $144.49 million and $252.30 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

