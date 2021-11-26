SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) One Day Volume Tops $1.82 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 33% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $11.24 million and $1.82 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.99 or 0.07516129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.28 or 0.99893278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,407,853 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

