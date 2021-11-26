SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Tops $15.74 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 218.3% higher against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00006140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,361 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

