Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.82

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 4151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 263,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

