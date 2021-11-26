SysGroup (LON:SYS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
SysGroup stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Monday. SysGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £16.37 million and a P/E ratio of 67.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.65.
About SysGroup
