SysGroup (LON:SYS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SysGroup stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Monday. SysGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £16.37 million and a P/E ratio of 67.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.65.

Get SysGroup alerts:

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.