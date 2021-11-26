T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 2,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

