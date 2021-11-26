Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $4,276,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 15.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Target by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $248.05. 52,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,392. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

