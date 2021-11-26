Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $32.88

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $30.34. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 6,054 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

