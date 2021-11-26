TENT (TENT) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $631,972.98 and $80,706.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00477231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00198310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00100641 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003413 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004268 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

