Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.22.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.