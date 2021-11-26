Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.08

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and traded as low as $43.31. Terumo shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 3,835 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

