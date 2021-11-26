The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.41 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.41 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.28.

TSE:BNS opened at C$83.88 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.20 and a 1-year high of C$83.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

