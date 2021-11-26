The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,861 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of KR stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

