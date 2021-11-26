The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $360.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

