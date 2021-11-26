Theta Fuel Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $64.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00201045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.23 or 0.00749179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00077868 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

