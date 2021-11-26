ThreeFold Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $34,730.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00202463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.00742164 BTC.

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

