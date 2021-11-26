Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $797.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $800.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

