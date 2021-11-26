Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.60 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

