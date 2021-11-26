Tiaa Fsb Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

ANTM stock opened at $424.79 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.42 and its 200-day moving average is $391.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

