Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,604 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

