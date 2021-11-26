Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of TWI opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

