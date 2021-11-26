Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

