TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.77

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.77 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 133.56 ($1.74), with a volume of 221588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Mark Hemsley acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

