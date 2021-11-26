TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.77

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.77 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 133.56 ($1.74), with a volume of 221588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.66.
In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Mark Hemsley acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile (LON:TCAP)
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.
