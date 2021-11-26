TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.77

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.77 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 133.56 ($1.74), with a volume of 221588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

TCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.12%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

About TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

