Traders Buy High Volume of LiveVox Call Options (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average volume of 296 call options.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that LiveVox will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LVOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

