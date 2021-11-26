Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $20.16 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALU opened at $101.58 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

