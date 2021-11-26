Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,931 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $128.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

