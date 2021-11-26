Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Stewart Information Services comprises 1.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $77.68 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

