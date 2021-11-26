Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $549.72 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.77 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

