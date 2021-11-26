Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Selective Insurance Group worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

