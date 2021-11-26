Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Patrick Industries worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,000. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

