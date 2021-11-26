Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,392,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.01.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

