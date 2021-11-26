Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up to $129.32

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.32, but opened at $132.77. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $131.77, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

