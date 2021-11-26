Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Triumph Group stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 55,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

