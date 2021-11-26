Truegame (TGAME) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $123,531.08 and approximately $2,911.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

