Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

