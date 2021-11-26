Truist Securiti Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.47 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $134.96 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

