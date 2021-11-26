TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $6,665.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Netko (NETKO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.